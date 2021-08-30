Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €114.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €82.92 ($97.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €86.77. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

