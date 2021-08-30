Roth CH Acquisition III Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Roth CH Acquisition III’s (NASDAQ:ROCRU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 30th. Roth CH Acquisition III had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ROCRU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Roth CH Acquisition III has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $150,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $1,349,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth $994,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

