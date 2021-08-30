Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $50.16 on Monday. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Rocky Brands worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

