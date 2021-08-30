ROCKI (ROCKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $1.10 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

