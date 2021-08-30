Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 632 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $58.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

