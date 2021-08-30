Robert Millner Acquires 8,764 Shares of BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Robert Millner acquired 8,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,197.68 ($10,141.20).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Millner acquired 200,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$328,800.00 ($234,857.14).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Robert Millner acquired 400,000 shares of BKI Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$653,600.00 ($466,857.14).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

