Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.54. Rimini Street shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $808.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 61.8% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 324,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 123,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.