Rhumbline Advisers Has $135.39 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,839,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,804 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $135,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $49.53 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

