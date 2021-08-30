Reviewing ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -189.42% -76.57% -40.22% Positron N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ViewRay and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $57.02 million 17.06 -$107.91 million ($0.73) -8.11 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViewRay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ViewRay and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViewRay presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Positron.

Risk and Volatility

ViewRay has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of ViewRay shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of ViewRay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ViewRay beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

