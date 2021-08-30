Reviewing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CCUR and AMTD International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and AMTD International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A AMTD International $144.26 million 9.70 $136.63 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Summary

AMTD International beats CCUR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

