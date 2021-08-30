Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases 46,411 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $54.93. 11,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.