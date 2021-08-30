Reston Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $25.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,905.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,892.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

