ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 334,177 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 82.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 183.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMD opened at $286.91 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $290.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

