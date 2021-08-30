REPO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,560.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $93,560.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

