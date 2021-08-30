Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,826 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $34,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $31.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,411 shares of company stock worth $5,256,028. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

