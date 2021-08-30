Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $278.55

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $278.55 and last traded at $278.55, with a volume of 108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $272.69.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

