Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $95,125,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $608.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

