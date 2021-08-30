Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes $711,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $98.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

