Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $484.70 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $490.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.74. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.14, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

