Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $28.43 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

