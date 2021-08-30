Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

