Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 550 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $210.40 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.