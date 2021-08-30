Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 13,689 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $14.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

