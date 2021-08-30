Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 122.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $71.55. 2,645,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,239. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

