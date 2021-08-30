Raymond James Trims PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price to $70.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 132,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 152,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

