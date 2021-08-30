Raymond James Trims PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price to $70.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
PCH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.
Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 132,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 152,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Featured Article: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.