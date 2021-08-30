Raymond James Raises Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target to $35.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of PFC stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.