Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report $726.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $807.10 million and the lowest is $657.90 million. Range Resources reported sales of $299.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Range Resources stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,989. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Range Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

