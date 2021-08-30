Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Down 31.9% in August

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Randstad stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.48. Randstad has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Randstad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

