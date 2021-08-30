Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 398,410 shares.The stock last traded at $17.85 and had previously closed at $17.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.31.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

