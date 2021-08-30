QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.59. 200,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

