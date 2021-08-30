Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Issued By Truist Securiti

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NYSE HEI opened at $127.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO has a 12-month low of $99.55 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

