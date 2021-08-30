Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.54). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $154.76 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,374,000 after purchasing an additional 394,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after acquiring an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,195,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

