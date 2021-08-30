Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reduced by Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

