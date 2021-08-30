PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,173,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.