PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from PTB Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35.

PTB Group Company Profile

PTB Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aviation business in Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs and overhauls Pratt & Whitney PT6A/PT6T, Honeywell TPE331/T53, Bell Drivetrain, and GE M601 and H series turbine engines; provides engine maintenance contracts; and trades in aircraft airframes, turbine engines, and related parts.

