Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on BGAOY. Oddo Bhf lowered Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

BGAOY opened at $3.89 on Friday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

