ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.