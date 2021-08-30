ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,120 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.43. 699,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,807. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

