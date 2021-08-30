ProVise Management Group LLC Has $13.62 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock remained flat at $$78.74 on Monday. 282,529 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.07.

