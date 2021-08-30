ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.74. 295,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,347. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $131.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.