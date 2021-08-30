ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 3.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 92,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 163,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,784. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

