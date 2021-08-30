Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:PSAGU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 31st. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.81 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $27,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $103,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

