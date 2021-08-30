Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Progress Software has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

