Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Update

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on PROG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Progenity alerts:

PROG traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $0.81. 342,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,604. Progenity has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $64.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.