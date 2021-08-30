Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 8,500 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 36.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

