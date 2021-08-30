Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

PRAX stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $3,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 356,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 104,777 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

