Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOTNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 153,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,625. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a holding company, which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. It operates in Early Equity and/or Debt positions segment. The company was founded on May 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.