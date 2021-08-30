PowerSchool (PWSC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PWSC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.95. 386,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,834. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

