Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,078,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Porch Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 138,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,956,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

PRCH opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

