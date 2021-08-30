Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $107,195.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 740,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

